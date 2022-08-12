Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $315.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

