Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GXO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
