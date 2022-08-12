Oppenheimer Comments on Nyxoah S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYXH opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Nyxoah has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,895,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

