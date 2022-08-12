Oppenheimer Comments on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.19% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

PLRX stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 286,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 45,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

