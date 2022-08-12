Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $577,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

