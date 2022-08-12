Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of QualTek Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for QualTek Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of QualTek Services to $7.00 and set an “underperforrm” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

QualTek Services Price Performance

Shares of QualTek Services stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. QualTek Services has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter worth about $953,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

