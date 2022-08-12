O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $749.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $719.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $655.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total value of $3,586,358.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,654,667.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,144 shares of company stock worth $9,971,252 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,291,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

