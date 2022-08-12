Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Head to Head Review

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% Ormat Technologies 9.04% 3.65% 1.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $663.08 million 7.84 $62.09 million $1.13 82.28

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadscale Acquisition and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ormat Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $88.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Broadscale Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.