Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

