Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Buys 7 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($25.10) per share, for a total transaction of £145.39 ($175.68).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Gavin Hill acquired 858 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($26.64) per share, with a total value of £18,918.90 ($22,859.96).

On Monday, July 11th, Gavin Hill bought 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,977 ($23.89) per share, for a total transaction of £158.16 ($191.11).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXIG opened at GBX 2,175 ($26.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,103.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,131.24. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,295.45.

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.