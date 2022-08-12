Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Buys 7 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($25.10) per share, for a total transaction of £145.39 ($175.68).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Gavin Hill acquired 858 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($26.64) per share, with a total value of £18,918.90 ($22,859.96).
- On Monday, July 11th, Gavin Hill bought 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,977 ($23.89) per share, for a total transaction of £158.16 ($191.11).
OXIG opened at GBX 2,175 ($26.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,103.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,131.24. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,295.45.
A number of research firms recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.
