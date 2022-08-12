Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Timothy Cowper Purchases 50 Shares

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($180.64).
Timothy Cowper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Timothy Cowper acquired 42 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($182.70).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.04) on Friday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 309.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.
