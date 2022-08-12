Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several brokerages have commented on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

