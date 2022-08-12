Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,816 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,092 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

