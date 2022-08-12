Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE PBA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

