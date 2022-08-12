Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) vs. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Financial Comparison

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Penns Woods Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 1 3 1 3.00

Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $57.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.32 $16.03 million $2.36 9.75 Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.26 $463.21 million $5.79 8.84

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 23.96% 9.85% 0.87% Hancock Whitney 38.60% 14.41% 1.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable-rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. It also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 full-service banking and financial services offices, and 240 automated teller machines, primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Marshall, Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

