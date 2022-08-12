Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

NASDAQ PESI opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

