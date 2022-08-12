PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $440.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

