Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.29 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

