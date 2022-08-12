PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

ISD stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.66.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

