Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 860,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 361,320 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DOC stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

