Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) vs. MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Financial Contrast

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pinduoduo and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 5 7 0 2.58 MultiPlan 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $68.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.65%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.55%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pinduoduo and MultiPlan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.17 $1.22 billion $1.47 33.76 MultiPlan $1.12 billion 2.49 $102.08 million $0.25 17.44

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinduoduo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 13.91% 22.63% 9.57% MultiPlan 13.67% 6.76% 1.95%

Risk and Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats MultiPlan on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

