Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $118.84 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 59,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $3,295,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $374,009,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

