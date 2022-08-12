PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a report released on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MYPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of -0.50. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 13,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,300 shares of company stock worth $424,149.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

