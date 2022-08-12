Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.62. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 1,109.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.