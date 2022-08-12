Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,172.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

