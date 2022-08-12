Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $21,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,971,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,298,029.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 116,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $1,364,433.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,964.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $797,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 174,467 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 73,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

POSH stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. Poshmark’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

