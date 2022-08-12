PPL Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average volume of 2,415 call options.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 29.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. PPL has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

