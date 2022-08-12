Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 632.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $140.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 126.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

