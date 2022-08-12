Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

PINC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth $84,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

