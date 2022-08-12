Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

PBH stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

