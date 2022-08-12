Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.