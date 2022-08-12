Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Primoris Services Stock Up 2.8 %
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.67%.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
