Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.8 %

PRIM stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.