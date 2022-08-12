Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,533,796.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,533,796.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,501,646.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $63.21 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.