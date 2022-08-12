Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Graham Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Procore Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ PCOR opened at $63.21 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $105.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
