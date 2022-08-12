Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Director Graham Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $63.21 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $105.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 613.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

