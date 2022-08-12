ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €9.80 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ETR PSM opened at €8.47 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 1 year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.71.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.