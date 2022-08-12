Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MELI opened at $1,032.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $751.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.83. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.28 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

