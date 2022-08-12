Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of IYY opened at $103.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.56. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $88.73 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

