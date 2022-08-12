Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 140 Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PALL opened at $211.05 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $298.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $204.59.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

