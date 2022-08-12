Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,550 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

ESI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

