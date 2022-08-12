Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,600 iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 130,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $14.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

