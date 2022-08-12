Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 2,181 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,319.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

