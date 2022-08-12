Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 230 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,699,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $127.90.

