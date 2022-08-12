Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 2,608 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
