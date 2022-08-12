Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 311 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,905 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 46.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

