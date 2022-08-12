Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 531 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

