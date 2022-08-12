Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,323,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,981.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $5,284,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $5,450,000. Finally, Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $4,842,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,625,060.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,892 over the last three months. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

