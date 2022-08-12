Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,336,000 after buying an additional 297,043 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

