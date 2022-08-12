Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

