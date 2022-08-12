Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 2,500 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,306,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 458,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

