Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 428 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

